All CA counties permitted to allow reopening of nail salons under latest COVID-19 rules

Under the latest state health guidelines announced Tuesday, nail salons can reopen indoors across California.

Previously, such businesses were allowed to reopen only in counties in Tier 2 or higher on the state’s four-tier reopening blueprint. Counties in Tier 1 — those deemed most at risk of widespread COVID-19 infection — will now have the option to let nail salons operate, although counties still have the authority to keep shops closed.

The decision follows months of outcry from business owners and salon workers who felt they had been unfairly targeted after Gov. Gavin Newsom claimed the first COVID-19 case in the state originated at a nail salon. Activists have said that claim is false.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s Health and Human Services Department director, said Tuesday that state officials have worked with business sector leaders and county officials to ensure that nail salons can operate indoors in low-risk environments. In some parts of the state, salons have been operating outdoors.

