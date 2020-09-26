All Cal State Long Beach students who live on campus placed in quarantine, classes halted after 5 students test positive for COVID-19

Students walk between Lough Memorial Fountain and Brotman Hall at Cal State Long Beach in this file photo. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

All California State University, Long Beach students who live on campus have been placed in quarantine and all in-person instruction will be halted for two weeks because five students tested positive for COVID-19.

University President Jane Close Conoley said in a statement that the school became aware late Friday of students who did not heed guidance related to COVID-19 precautions and congregated socially off campus earlier this month.

Five of those students have now tested positive for the illness, including four who live on campus and one who lives off campus.

The university is working with public health officials and will assist with contact tracing in the community.

CSULB is pausing on-campus instruction for two weeks. Read the update from President Jane Close Conoley: https://t.co/hwCVin5Cwl pic.twitter.com/KsaRRyX1m8 — Cal State Long Beach (@CSULB) September 26, 2020