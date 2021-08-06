All clear given after abandoned limousine prompts evacuations at LAX

A limousine left in a red zone outside Terminal 5 at Los Angeles International Airport prompted an evacuation Friday morning.

The driver said someone told him it would be OK to leave the vehicle there while he helped a customer with their bags.

Instead, the abandoned vehicle triggered an emergency response and the evacuation of the terminal.

Traffic in the Central Terminal Area is being diverted due to police activity. Please allow extra time when coming to the airport and follow direction from traffic officers. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) August 6, 2021

Video from the scene showed dozens of people with luggage in hand standing out in the street just before 7 a.m. The terminal houses several airlines, including Spirit Airlines and American Airlines.

Passengers could also be seen standing outside Terminal 4 nearby.

At one point, an employee at the airport told KTLA they heard the evacuation was due to a bomb threat. The Airport later stated that the incident was prompted by a suspicious vehicle.

The driver was expected to be cited for the violation and have his limousine towed from the scene.

A tweet announcing that the airport was clear was sent out just after 7 a.m.

UPDATE: All clear given at LAX after suspicious vehicle prompts security concern. Traffic diversions have concluded. Please be patient as LAX resumes normal operations. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) August 6, 2021

Passengers were asked to remain patient as the airport resumed normal operations.