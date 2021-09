All lanes on a portion of the eastbound 210 Freeway in Arcadia were shut down Saturday morning because of police activity, and officials say the closure will be in effect for several hours.

In a tweet at 9:46 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said all freeway lanes west of Baldwin Avenue will be blocked for at hours with traffic being diverted off at Michillinda Avenue.

It’s unclear what type of incident prompted the closure.

SIGALERT UPDATE IN ARCADIA: EB I-210 WEST OF BALDWIN AVE – ALL LANES BLOCKED 8 HOURS DUE TO POLICE ACTIVITY – ALL TRAFFIC DIVERTED OFF AT MICHILLINDA AVE — CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) September 4, 2021

