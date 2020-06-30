Breaking News
Live: L.A. mayor delivers COVID-19 update
All L.A. County beaches closed for July 4th weekend as coronavirus cases skyrocket

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 24: A couple puts sunglasses on a child at Venice Beach on Memorial Day as coronavirus safety restrictions continue being relaxed in Los Angeles County and nationwide on May 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. County officials are braced for a holiday weekend that could again challenge residents’ resolve to fight the COVID-19 pandemic by adhering to stay-at-home restrictions, avoiding large gatherings, wearing face coverings and social distancing when interacting with others. A growing heatwave also adds to the temptation to gather at beaches. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Fourth of July revelers have been advised to stay away from Los Angeles County beaches as coronavirus cases skyrocketed.

The temporary closures affects all beaches, piers, parking lots, beach bike paths, and beach access points beginning on Friday at 12:01 a.m., and lasting through 5 a.m. on Monday, L.A. County officials announced.

L.A. County reached a concerning milestone on Monday with another 2,903 coronavirus cases, the highest ever reported in the county, and 22 new deaths. There are now 100,772 confirmed coronavirus cases across the county.

“We had almost 3,000 reported cases just today. We cannot risk having crowds at the beach this holiday weekend,” Hahn said on Twitter.

Th new order makes it illegal to trespass at these beach locations and is punishable by law to include, but not limited to a $1,000 fine, officials said.

