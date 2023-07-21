A semi-truck smashed into a metal pipe in the roadway on the 134 Freeway on Monday morning.

The incident occurred on the eastbound span of the 134 Freeway at the interchange with the 2 Freeway near Eagle Rock.

The collision caused a fuel spill and left large chunks of debris in the roadway, and a SigAlert was issued after the fuel tank was ruptured by the debris.

Caltrans workers were seen clearing the debris around 5 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023. (KTLA)

CalTrans workers were seen clearing the debris around 5 a.m. Friday morning. The crash caused a small traffic jam on the westbound side of the 134, according to KTLA 5’s Ginger Chan.

“For the eastbound side [of the 134 Freeway], you want to exit before and get over to Harvey Drive and then drop to the south to Colorado,” Chan said.

All lanes of the eastbound span of the 134 Freeway remained closed through 5:30 a.m.