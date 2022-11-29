Officials with the California Highway Patrol have issued a SigAlert for all southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at Burbank Boulevard after a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday night.

According to CHP officials, the accident was between a motorcycle and two other vehicles.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to the scene at around 8:37 p.m. on reports of a “motorcyclist down,” Brian Humphrey, with LAFD, said.

At least one person has been transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash, but aerial footage from Sky5 showed someone being detained.

CHP said the SigAlert will last for at least an hour.