The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an ocean water quality rain advisory for all L.A. County beaches.

The Monday advisory is due to public health hazards, including bacteria and chemicals, which could have contaminated ocean waters in recent rainfall.

Residents are advised to stay out of the ocean to avoid a potential illness. The advisory will remain in effect until at least 5 a.m. on Thursday, a news release said.

More information about the advisory is also available on the L.A. County website.

Multiple winter storms have battered Southern California in recent months. The latest winter storm moved into Southern California Sunday evening and is expected to leave by Tuesday.

The recent round of rain hasn’t been as intense as its predecessors, with the National Weather Service expecting most areas to receive less than an inch of rain.

“Gusty northeast winds may affect portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Monday night into Tuesday,” NWS said.

The latest winter storm did bring snow flurries overnight near the Grapevine area of Interstate 5 and surrounding areas.

Authorities urged drivers in the area to drive carefully due to the wet roads and snow.