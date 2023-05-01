Surfers wait for waves at Venice Beach on Earth Day, April 22, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. ( FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Officials are urging residents planning to head to Los Angeles County beaches this week to stay out of the water.

All L.A. County beaches have been placed under an ocean water quality rain advisory since “bacteria, chemicals and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas” could have contaminated ocean waters due to recent rainfall.

The advisory will be in place until Thursday at noon and could be extended depending on further rainfall, a news release said.

The infamous “May Gray” weather has descended upon Southern California as meteorologists expect another late-season storm to make its way across the region.

Residents in the area should expect to see cloudy and damp conditions along with gusty winds throughout the week before temperatures increase, leading into the next work week.

This weather comes after multiple storms battered Southern California during the winter season.

Residents can get more information on beach conditions by calling the county’s beach hotline at 1-800-525-5662 or by visiting the L.A. County Public Health website.