All northbound lanes of 605 Freeway closed in Whittier after fatal crash

The northbound 605 Freeway in Whittier was closed Friday morning after a fatal crash near the Rose Hills Road offramp.

The crash, reported around 2:30 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball, involved at least five vehicles, including one that overturned, and possibly a big rig. One person died.

Following the crash, the northbound freeway lanes between Rose Hills and Peck Road and the Rose Hills offramp were closed.

They remained closed as of 7 a.m., with backups reported to Slauson Avenue

