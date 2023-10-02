Every TV, radio and cellphone in the United States will receive an alert on Wednesday as the Federal Emergency Management Agency tests the Emergency Alert and Wireless Emergency Alerts systems.

The national test will be done in two portions, which are both scheduled for about 11:20 a.m. PST.

The WEA portion of the test will send a message that will read “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed,” to cellphones nationwide. The message will be displayed in either English or Spanish, depending on the phone’s language setting.

All cell phones will receive the message once and will go off even if the device is in silent mode.

The EAS portion of the test will send the same message to radios and televisions nationwide.

“FEMA and the FCC are coordinating with EAS participants, wireless providers, emergency managers and other stakeholders in preparation for this national test to minimize confusion and to maximize the public safety value of the test,” a news release said.

Should widespread severe weather or another significant event happen on Wednesday, the test will be conducted on Oct. 11.

This is the seventh test of the emergency system and the second time cellphone alerts have been tested, a news release said.