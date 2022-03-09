Alleged ADT imposter has San Fernando Valley residents on edge

Residents in Sherman Oaks, Valley Village and Toluca Lake are on alert after a stranger wearing a shirt with ADT on it reportedly stopped by multiple homes asking to come inside.

“They described his uniform as a very cheap copy of ADT uniform,” said a Valley Village resident named Rebecca. “Thankfully nobody let him in, so everybody is getting the same instinct.”

Residents say he presented himself as a representative of the alarm company and wanted to come inside to check equipment, but his story didn’t check out.

After he visited Rebecca’s home, she told her nanny to shut the door, and her husband called ADT, who confirmed that no representatives were scheduled for a visit at her home, she said.

“My husband ended up checking our cameras and noticed that when the nanny had gone back inside the house, he was looking through the windows and kind of checking out inside of the house … What was really suspicious was that when my husband looked back at camera, he had been waiting in his car for a while a few houses down from us, and as soon as he saw me pull out, that’s when he pulled in,” Rebecca said.

Police said they haven’t received any reports about the man yet, but at least one Valley resident said they plan to file a report soon.

An ADT spokesperson confirmed to KTLA that the company has not received any reports of an imposter, but company’s employees would not ask to enter a home and check equipment without setting up an appointment first. The spokesperson encouraged residents to contact police if they encounter suspicious activity.