Alleged arsonist arrested in Santa Monica after dumpster fire on Sept. 25, 2022. (Santa Monica Police)

An alleged arsonist and homeless man was arrested in Santa Monica on Sunday after a string of incidents in the area.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office says the suspect, John Dean Thomason, 51, is responsible for igniting fires in seven different incidents throughout late August and early September.

Santa Monica Police tracked down Thomason with the help of surveillance video. While officers were patrolling the 1200 block of Euclid Street, Thomason was spotted and taken into custody.

Police video shows fire crews extinguishing a dumpster fire allegedly sparked by the suspect.

Incidents Thomasson has been linked to include:

Fire set behind 1227 4th St. at St. Augustine Church on Aug. 27

Fire set behind 1245 4th St. at St. Peter Coptic Church on Aug. 27

Fire set behind 1338 5th St. at Dog PPL on Aug. 27

Fire set behind 1630 12th St. at Radical Media on Sept. 1

Fire set behind 1652 12th St. at Caliber Collision on Sept. 1

Fire set behind 1547 6th St. on Sept. 2

Fire set behind 1530 5th St. at the Silvercrest Senior Citizen Apartments on Sept. 2

The DA’s office filed seven counts of arson against Thomason. The case was submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Bureau of Specialized Prosecution Arson and Explosives Target Crimes Division.

Anyone with any additional information on the suspect is asked to call Detective Hector Tavera at 310-458-8946 or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8426.