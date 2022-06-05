A 73-year-old woman who was allegedly assaulted in Adelanto last month died from her injuries on Thursday, and her alleged assailant’s charges have been amended to include murder, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The May 16 attack in the 11300 block of Bentley Court left Estelle Romero “suffering from multiple injuries,” and in the early hours of June 2, “her medical condition worsened and she was pronounced deceased” at the hospital where she was being treated, authorities said in a press release.

Adelanto resident Angel Gutierrez, 25, was arrested the day of the alleged attack, and he is being held at the West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bail, according to jail records.

Gutierrez faces charges of murder, threatening to commit a crime with the intention to terrorize, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and causing injury to an elder or dependent adult. He is due to appear in Victorville Superior Court on July 11.

Anyone with information is asked to call 909-387-3589.

Anonymous tips can be provided by calling the WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visiting wetip.com.