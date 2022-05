A march in support of a Woodland Hills fruit vendor who recorded himself being harassed turned confrontational Saturday, as the man who allegedly attacked the vendor two months ago returned to challenge the marchers.

When the marchers headed toward the home of the alleged aggressor, he apparently grabbed a water hose and sprayed the crowd.

He was ultimately arrested for battery, police said.

Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 7, 2022.