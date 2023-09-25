An allegedly intoxicated driver slammed his BMW into the garage of an Orange County home early Monday morning, smashing into the resident’s Mercedes-Benz in the process.

At about 1:50 a.m., the driver, only identified as a man, struck the garage door of a home in the 8000 block of Winterwood Avenue in Stanton, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

“There’s some damage to the garage and we have a building official coming out to investigate,” said Capt. Jonathan Pahissa of the Orange County Fire Authority.

The BMW also apparently damaged a Toyota Camry parked nearby.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital to be treated. He was also arrested for alleged DUI.

No other injuries were reported.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.