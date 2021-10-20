Alleged DUI driver unhurt after crash that totaled her vehicle on O.C. freeway

A photo of the wreck was released by the California Highway Patrol.



A woman who walked away unharmed from a high-speed crash that destroyed her vehicle on the 91 Freeway in the Anaheim area Tuesday night has been arrested on suspicion of DUI, authorities said.

The 23-year-old driver was going over 100 mph on the eastbound 91 when she abruptly veered to the right, causing the passenger-side of her vehicle to slam into the back of a big rig near the Imperial Highway, according to CHP.

Her car spun out, eventually colliding with the center divider, California Highway Patrol officials said.

She managed to escape the destructive crash without any injuries. But her vehicle was completely totaled, a photo from the scene showed.

“Can you guess what kind of car this is? Yeah, didn’t think so,” CHP’s Santa Ana division wrote in the text accompanying a picture of the wreckage that was posted on the agency’s social media.

After she got out, the driver was observed walking westbound on the eastbound roadway, authorities said.

She was later arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after her blood alcohol level was measured at three times the legal limit, according to CHP.

No injuries were reported.

Officials did not release any further details about the incident, nor did they identify the driver.