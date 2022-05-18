A participant in a downtown Los Angeles follow-home robbery was arrested after he went to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The robbery took place at about 2:11 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Hope Street, where five people attacked a man as he returned to an apartment complex from a restaurant in Hollywood, police said in a press release.

During the attack, gunfire was exchanged, “resulting in the victim sustaining multiple gunshot wounds” before the suspects fled in a white sedan, possibly a Nissan Sentra, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, but one of the attackers also sought medical treatment for a gunshot wound Sunday at a local hospital, where he was arrested, police said.

That suspect, Justin Alphonso Sanchez, was charged with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday, and he remains in custody without bail, police said.

As of Wednesday, he is being held at the Inmate Reception Center in Chinatown, according to jail records.

Police are still searching for the other four robbers and their car, and they are considered armed and dangerous.

The Los Angeles Police Department provided these photos of the suspects in a May 15, 2022, follow-home robbery and the vehicle they are believed to have used.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Klotz and Detective Myape at 213-486-6840.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).