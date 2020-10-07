Alleged former staffers of ex-Congresswoman Katie Hill call out film project starring Elisabeth Moss

Rep. Katie Hill answers questions from reporters at the U.S. Capitol following her final speech on the floor of the House of Representatives on Oct. 31, 2019. (Credit: Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Alleged former staffers who claim to have worked for former California Congresswoman Katie Hill took over her inactive government Twitter account late Tuesday to denounce plans to make a film about the workplace abuse scandal that led to Hill’s resignation last year.

Hill claims that her old account, which she hasn’t used since she stepped down, was hacked.

Identifying themselves as “Katie’s former staff,” the anonymous commenters wrote a series of tweets explaining why they were “disappointed in so many folks” involved in the project. That includes the film project’s star, Elisabeth Moss, and screenwriter Michael Seitzman, who are coproducing with their respective production companies and Blumhouse Television an adaptation of Hill’s memoir, “She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality.”

“This is an incredibly sensitive situation,” the alleged staffers tweeted Tuesday. “We appreciate the instinct to defend our former boss, an LGBTQ+ woman who faced abuse from her husband. What happened to Katie Hill shouldn’t happen to anyone. But, this moment requires more nuance, as Katie Hill’s story — our story — is also one of workplace abuse and harassment.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Katie’s former staff here. Disappointed in so many folks – including Elizabeth Moss, @Blumhouse, & @michaelseitzman – regarding today's announcement. — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 7, 2020