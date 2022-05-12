A Glendora man is facing an attempted homicide charge after a Pasadena woman was brought to Huntington Memorial Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

The May 4 shooting, which was reported shortly after 1 a.m., left 50-year-old Kisha Berkley in critical condition, police said in a news release.

Police responded to the scene of the shooting, the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue in Pasadena, and identified 44-year-old Derick Paige, who is “connected to a local criminal street gang,” as a suspect.

Paige was arrested in Redlands on Monday, and he was charged with a felony count of attempted homicide on Wednesday, police said.

Police did not reveal a suspected motive for the shooting, nor did they reveal if it is connected to Paige’s alleged gang ties.

Paige is being held in lieu of $1.2 million bail, and as of Thursday afternoon, he is being held at the Inmate Reception Center in Chinatown, according to jail records.

Paige appeared in Pasadena Superior Court on Thursday morning, though court records did not indicate when he is next due in court.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pasadena police at 626-744-4241.

To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.