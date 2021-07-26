Alleged hit-and-run driver arrested after 2 pedestrians struck, 1 fatally, on PCH in Huntington Beach

A driver was arrested following a hit-and-run crash along the Pacific Coast Highway that left at least one pedestrian dead and another injured in Huntington Beach, police said Monday.

The collision involving the two pedestrians and a Nissan Altima occurred just after 8 p.m. Sunday in the area of PCH and Newland Street, a Huntington Beach Police Department news release stated.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Altima ran a red light while headed northbound on the highway, striking a man and woman who were in a crosswalk and had the right of way.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified her as 48-year-old Deanna Stuve of Hemet.

The man suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital where he remained in critical condition Monday morning. He was identified as 50-year-old Frederick Stuve, also of Hemet.

Police have not disclosed the relationship between the two victims.

The driver, 26-year-old Chillandra Bell of Victorville, initially sped off after the collision but stopped a short distance away, where she and an unidentified female passenger abandoned the vehicle, according to the release. They then got into an awaiting white sedan, which drove away from the scene.

Through the help of multiple witnesses and surveillance video, investigators were able to track down the car at a residence in Huntington Beach. They conducted surveillance at the home and arrested Bell as she was leaving, which was around midnight, police said.

Bell was booked on suspicion of multiple offenses, including hit-and-run resulting in death or injury, and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

Authorities said they are still working to identify the driver of the getaway car.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call Investigator D. Demetre at 714-536-5670 or Investigator V. Rattanchandani at 714-536-5663.