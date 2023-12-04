The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has charged a Los Angeles man with four counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of three homeless people and a fourth shooting that appears to have been a follow-home robbery.

Jerrid Joseph Powell, 33, is accused of killing four people over four days, from Nov. 26 to 29, prosecutors said in a news release.

Powell allegedly targeted three homeless men who were asleep on sidewalks or in alleys in Los Angeles, as well as the robbery and murder of Nicholas Simbolon in San Dimas.

In addition to the four murder charges, Powell has been charged with robbery and being a felon in possession of a gun, as well as special circumstances of committing multiple murders and murder during a robbery, prosecutors said.

“I want to extend my deepest appreciation to the incredible men and women of law enforcement who worked tirelessly to bring justice to our community and arrest this individual,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “The swift actions of law enforcement undoubtedly saved lives this week.”

Footage shared to the Citizen app shows where a homeless man was murdered on Nov. 27, 2023.

Powell is being held in lieu of $2 million bail. He had a court appearance scheduled for Monday morning.

He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted on all counts.