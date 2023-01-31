A male student at Tustin High School was taken to the hospital Tuesday after allegedly being stabbed by another male student, officials announced.

Officers with the Tustin Police Department responded to the school, located at 1171 El Camino Real, at around 12:18 p.m.

When police arrived, they took the juvenile suspect, who was being detained by school staff, into custody.

Officials noted that a knife was recovered at the scene.

The injured student was “treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital for further medical attention,” authorities said in a news release.

The incident prompted school officials to enact a temporary shelter-in-place order. Students were later “released to the care of the school staff for reunification with their families,” the news release stated.

“I freaked out, of course,” a mother picking up her daughter at the school told KTLA. “The first message was from her. So, of course…hearing it from my student first and not the school…that kind of freaked me out.”

According to police, there are no additional suspects or victims at this time, though the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Natividad at 714-573-3269.