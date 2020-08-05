Allenco oil company and its leaders face criminal charges over deteriorating, leaking wells in L.A.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The Allenco Energy drill site near USC in 2019.(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The Allenco Energy drill site near USC in 2019.(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Allenco Energy, which has operated a South Los Angeles drill site that spurred an outcry over nosebleeds and headaches suffered by neighbors, is facing criminal charges for allegedly flouting a state order and failing to properly abandon wells.

The “charges show that we won’t allow Allenco to continue allegedly defying the law and disregarding its neighbors when it comes to environmental safety and health protections,” Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer said in an announcement Tuesday. “This is a matter of environmental justice.”

The misdemeanor charges filed this week also target Allenco Chief Executive Clifford E. Peter Allen and company Vice President Timothy Parker. An Allenco representative reached Tuesday declined to comment.

Earlier this year, California regulators ordered Allenco to plug wells and decommission the drill site, which would permanently close the inactive facility. State Oil and Gas Supervisor Uduak-Joe Ntuk, formerly L.A.’s petroleum administrator, said the company had failed to fix leaking wells and effectively “deserted” the site.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter