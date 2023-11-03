Two small alligators have been relocated to an animal sanctuary after they were found at a homeless encampment in San Bernardino, city officials said.

The gators were seized last Thursday after San Bernardino police discovered them at an unspecified encampment and then contacted the city’s Animal Services department.

One of two alligators seized from a homeless encampment in San Bernardino, Calif. Nov. 2023 (City of San Bernardino)

With the assistance of California Fish and Wildlife experts, the alligators were transported to Forever Wild Exotic Animal Sanctuary in Phelan, city officials said.

They appeared to be in relatively good health.

Alligators are considered exotic animals in San Bernardino and are not permitted to be kept as pets.