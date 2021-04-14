Almost entire Huntington Park finance department placed on leave; 1 staffer arrested in data breach probe

Almost the entire roster of Huntington Park’s finance department was placed on administrative leave and one staffer was arrested as part of an investigation into a records breach that has sparked competing claims of alleged wrongdoing by city employees.

A statement issued by the city Wednesday said officials became aware of a “large-scale security breach of electronic financial records at Huntington Park City Hall” that was “intercepted and contained” by the city’s IT Department and that the Huntington Park Police Department initiated a criminal investigation.

The statement said the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Cyber Crimes Bureau was requested to assist with the investigation and is now the lead agency. The statement said a 48-year-old city employee was arrested and booked on felony charges but did not specify what they were.

City officials said they did not believe records of residents were accessed but were continuing to assess the breach as part of the investigation.

