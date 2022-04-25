Beverly Hills is already one of the most heavily surveilled cities in the nation, but city officials say more is better as it looks to combat increased crime.

Existing security cameras didn’t stop a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store last month, but the city’s police chief said the footage will help in the investigation. Now the city plans to expand its use of surveillance cameras, but the idea has some locals pushing back.

The city already has about 2,000 active security cameras, but they are used to solve crimes after the fact and aren’t monitored live. Chief Mark Stainbrook said that’s about to change.

Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on April 25, 2022.