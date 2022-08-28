Amid an ongoing divorce, an Altadena man shot and killed his wife before fatally shooting himself in Pasadena Saturday night, police said.

Armando Garcia, 37, arrived at the residence of 27-year-old Sylvia Garcia with a gun, shot her and then turned the firearm on himself, the Pasadena Police Department said in a news release.

Both were dead at the scene, located in the 800 block on Merrett Drive, when police responded at about 10:40 p.m., and a gun was found near Armando Garcia, police said.

The two were “enduring a marital split” and shared a child, police added.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Pasadena Police at 626-744-4241 or contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or lacrimestoppers.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. Contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by phone at 988. You can also chat with a counselor online.