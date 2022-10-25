Altadena resident Bella Ballard was crowned the 104th Rose Queen Tuesday during a ceremony at the Tournament House in Pasadena.

A senior at The Ogburn School, Ballard is an athlete who also volunteers as a soccer coach and with Ronald McDonald House charities.

The 17-year-old is set to attend Yale University in the fall where she’s interested in studying law and astrophysics.

“I was completely astonished when they called my name,” Ballard told KTLA. “You could probably tell from my facial expression, but my amazing princesses are with me today and they are just phenomenal.”

Rose Queen, Bella Ballard, seen with her princesses, all of whom make up the 2023 Royal Court. (KTLA)

The seven extraordinary ladies, all doing remarkable things in and out of the classroom, make up the 2023 Royal Court.

The Queen and Princesses each received a $7,500 scholarship and will serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses and the greater Los Angeles area.

The Royal Court will participate in several events, the biggest being the Tournament of Roses Parade on Jan. 2.

KTLA’s Lu Parker emceed Tuesday’s coronation at the Tournament House.