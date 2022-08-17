A still from video posted on “whatsupscv” shows an altercation between a man and a teen in Valencia on Aug. 16, 2022.

An investigation is underway after an altercation between a man and a teen outside a Valencia coffee shop was captured on video Monday.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. outside Havana Savannah in the 24000 block Copper Hill.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of a man in his 50s involved in a physical altercation with a teen, Deputy Natalie Arriaga told KTLA.

Video posted on the Instagram page “whatsupscv” shows the man trying to pin the teen to the ground and against a vehicle as the teen struggles and onlookers shout, “Get off!”

Some witnesses can be seen recording the altercation, while others tried to intervene; one young woman tries to pull the two apart and another can be seen kicking the man.

One person can be heard saying the teen is an eighth grader as the two males get up from the floor.

It is unclear what led up to the violent encounter, and the man had left in a silver Tacoma before deputies arrived.

A report was taken but no arrests have been made, Arriaga said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to call the Santa Clarita Valley’s sheriff’s station at 661-260-4000.