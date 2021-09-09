Altercation during Larry Elder tour of Venice homeless encampments investigated by LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating an altercation Wednesday in Venice involving a group of homeless people and supporters of Larry Elder, Republican candidate for governor.

No charges have yet been filed, but the department’s Robbery-Homicide Division is looking into the incident, according to LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli. Lomeli said the case had been assigned to that unit “because it’s high-profile.”

Elder’s visit to Venice began with a handful of Gold’s Gym patrons gathering outside his black-and-red campaign bus to cheer the candidate as he stepped off.

The heckling began a few minutes later, as members of the Venice Neighborhood Council Public Health & Safety Committee walked Elder down Sunset Avenue.

