Altercation during Larry Elder tour of Venice homeless encampments investigated by LAPD

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder meets supporters during a tour in Venice on Wednesday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder meets supporters during a tour in Venice on Wednesday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating an altercation Wednesday in Venice involving a group of homeless people and supporters of Larry Elder, Republican candidate for governor.

No charges have yet been filed, but the department’s Robbery-Homicide Division is looking into the incident, according to LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli. Lomeli said the case had been assigned to that unit “because it’s high-profile.”

Elder’s visit to Venice began with a handful of Gold’s Gym patrons gathering outside his black-and-red campaign bus to cheer the candidate as he stepped off.

The heckling began a few minutes later, as members of the Venice Neighborhood Council Public Health & Safety Committee walked Elder down Sunset Avenue.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News