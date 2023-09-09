An altercation outside a club in Hollywood escalated into a officer-involved drive-by shooting early Saturday morning.

According to preliminary information from the Los Angeles Police Department, officers on patrol in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and Ivar Avenue were flagged down by security for a nightclub due to an altercation that had spilled into the street around 1:48 a.m.

“As officers drove towards the area of the altercation to investigate, a suspect driving a white sedan…produced a handgun and began firing, at which point an officer-involved shooting occurred,” LAPD said. “The suspect fled in his vehicle and the officers pursued the suspect for a short distance before losing sight of the suspect’s vehicle.”

The suspect was described by authorities as a heavy-set Caucasian man in his 30s. It is unknown if he or his vehicle was struck by gunfire.

No officers or bystanders were injured during the incident, police said.

Streets near Hollywood Boulevard and Ivar Avenue will be impacted for several hours as the investigation continues.