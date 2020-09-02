Shooting outside Baldwin Park Kaiser Permanente prompts search for gunman, lockdown of medical center

An altercation between two people outside the Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center left one person wounded and the hospital temporarily locked down Wednesday as police searched for the shooter.

Police received calls shortly after 8 a.m. reporting gunshots near the hospital located in the 1000 block of Baldwin Park Boulevard.

Arriving officers determined the shooting occurred in the hospital’s parking lot as a result of an altercation between two males, Baldwin Park Police Chief Robert Lopez said.

One of the males was struck by the gunfire, Lopez said. The condition of the shooting victim was unknown.

The assailant was described only as a man between the ages of 20 and 30 years old.

The medical center was placed on lockdown as police searched for the gunman, who fled the shooting scene on foot.

The search was called off after authorities determined the shooter had likely left the area, Lopez said. The lockdown was lifted a short time later, hospital spokesperson Sierra Griffin confirmed.

Investigators do not know what relationship, if any, there is between the shooter and the victim.

No motive for the shooting has been determined.