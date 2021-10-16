Altercation leaves man dead near Newport Beach pier; suspect arrested

A homicide investigation is underway into the death of a man who had been involved in an altercation with another man in Newport Beach early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call about an unconscious man in the area of the Newport Pier at about 12:03 a.m., according to the Newport Beach Police Department.

When they arrived, officers tried to perform life-saving measures but ultimately pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim had been involved in an altercation with another man, who police later found and arrested, officials said.

Police say the killing was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to public safety in the area.

Officials did not specify the victim’s cause of death nor his identity. It was also unclear what prompted the altercation.

Newport Beach police are asking the public for help in finding people who may have witnessed the incident and the events that led up to the altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kyle Markwald at 949-644-3762 or kmarkwald@nbpd.org.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can call Newport Beach police’s tip line at 1-800-550-NBPD.