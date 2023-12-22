Rain or shine, people from both near and far embark on the journey to Amapola Market in Downey each year to get their hands on the essential ingredient for Christmas tamales – masa.

“We make the masa in the ancestral way that has traditionally been done for hundreds of years in Latin America, and we do it from scratch,” said Rolando Pozos, president and CEO of Amapola Market.

Made from corn, the masa dough is the key tamale ingredient and the reason a line wrapped around the building Friday with people waiting for a taste.

Crowds gathered at Amapola Market in L.A. as shoppers hope to get their hands on masa dough on Dec. 22, 2023. (KTLA)

One person told KTLA they had been waiting in line for more than an hour. Another said they planned to buy as much as 300 pounds of dough, if the store would allow it.

Amapola Market has seen a steady stream of customers, with thousands coming and going across their three locations in search of the masa dough. All of the stores have extended their hours to accommodate the demand. Tens of thousands of pounds of masa have been sold during this holiday season.

While making the dough at home is the traditional method, the convenience of purchasing masa at Amapola Market has proven to be a popular choice for many.

For many, it’s a Christmas family tradition as recipes get passed on from generation to generation. Nostalgia also serves as an important ingredient for those willing to brave the lines.

But the secret ingredient to making a perfect tamale is the sauce, one customer said.

As the holiday season comes to a close, Amapola Market remains a hub of activity, serving as a testament to the enduring appeal of cherished traditions and the joy of indulging with loved ones.