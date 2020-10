Amazon has plans to demolish a former Orange County Register printing plant it bought in Santa Ana to turn the facility into a delivery station that will employ 135 people, city officials said Thursday.

The newspaper reported that the internet giant paid $63.2 million for its former printing site.

KTLA saw that Amazon trucks were already parked on the property Thursday.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 5:30 on Oct. 29, 2020.