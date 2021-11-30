Amazon delivery driver carjacked in San Pedro: Police

Police are searching for a suspect who carjacked an Amazon delivery driver, taking the vehicle and its contents, in San Pedro on Monday.

Around 6 p.m., the Amazon driver stopped in the 800 block of West 12th Street to make deliveries, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A man — identified only as having dreadlocks — approached him and gestured in a way indicating he had a gun, the delivery driver told police.

Feeling threatened, the driver backed off and the robber took off with the van and its contents.

About an hour later, police found the van abandoned in an alley near 12th Street and Cabrillo Avenue, about a half mile from where the driver was carjacked. The vehicle was empty.

The LAPD told KTLA that there have been at least two similar incidents in the area in the past year.

Package thefts are also a growing problem in many cities, with about 210 million packages stolen from U.S. households this year, according to Andrew Hull of SafeWise.

That’s up 36% over the last year, he added.