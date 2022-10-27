Police investigate a fatal collision between an Amazon delivery truck and a Toyota Prius on Oct. 26, 2022. (OnScene.TV)

A collision between an Amazon delivery van and a Toyota Prius left one person dead and another hospitalized in Anaheim Wednesday.

The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of South Dale Avenue and Orange Avenue.

The Amazon van was headed northbound on Dale while the Prius was traveling westbound on Orange when they collided, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Carringer confirmed.

Two women inside the Prius were transported to a local hospital, where one was pronounced dead, Carringer said.

The woman who died has not been identified and was described only as a female in her 60s.

The second woman, who was in her 20s, suffered moderate injuries, Carringer said.

The Amazon driver remained at the scene. He has not been identified but was said to be in his 30s.

An investigation into the cause of the crash was underway.