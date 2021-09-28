Amazon House of Horrors pop-up arises in West Hollywood

It’s alive! Amazon is launching a free, month-long House of Horrors pop-up shop in West Hollywood.

Inspired by its “Now Screaming” Prime Video content, the shop will open Oct. 1, and continue through Nov. 1.

The House of Horrors will be located near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Westmount Drive.

Visuals will include show-inspired costume displays from the streaming service’s available shows, the Orange County Register reported.

Guests can also expect photo ops and a Halloween candy kiosk, according to the Register.

Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.