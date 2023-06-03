Hundreds of packages were scattered on and around the 210 Freeway in Monrovia after an Amazon semi-truck crashed into a side wall.

According to CHP, the crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning on the westbound side of the 210 Freeway at Myrtle Avenue.

The female driver of the Amazon truck was ejected into the carpool lane because of the crash, and the debris in the lanes caused two other vehicles to collide into each other.

The truck driver was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, with the other drivers’ conditions unknown.

Video shows the side wall of the freeway demolished with hundreds of packages and large chunks of debris scattered down the hillside towards homes on Evergreen Avenue.

The female driver of the Amazon truck was ejected into the carpool lane because of the crash, and the debris in the lanes caused two other vehicles to collide.

Some residents even tried to steal the packages after they fell out of the truck and off the freeway, according to the Monrovia Police Department.

A tow truck was seen recovering some of the packages, which will be transported to a local Amazon fulfillment center.

The 210 Freeway was closed for several hours following the crash but has now reopened. Caltrans crews were seen assessing the damage on Saturday morning, but it is unclear how long it will take to fully repair the side wall.