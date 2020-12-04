Amber Alert: 3-year-old girl missing after carjacker drove off in car with her inside in Highland

A carjacking suspect who officials say drove off in a car with a three-year-old girl inside in Highland Dec. 4, 2020. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

Officials are asking for the public’s help finding a 3-year-old girl who was inside a car that was carjacked in Highland Friday.

Officials said an Amber Alert has been activated and residents are urged to call 911 if they spot the child.

The carjacker and car were found, but the child remained missing, the Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said around 10:15 a.m.

The car was described as being a tan-colored 1998 Infiniti Q45 with California license plate number “4AQV268,” officials said.

KIDNAPPING: #Highland We are asking for the public’s help in locating this suspect who carjacked a vehicle with a three-year-old black female inside. Call 911 if found. The car is a 1998 Infiniti Q45, Tan color, CA license 4AQV268. Amber Alert has been activated (866)346-7632 pic.twitter.com/jbqEMSeNJK — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) December 4, 2020

The child was only described as being a Black, 3-year-old girl.

Surveillance video released by the department shows a man slowly walking up to the car, getting in the driver’s seat and driving away as someone chases behind it while yelling.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.