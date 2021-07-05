Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old boy last seen in Riverside County

Celestine Stoot Jr., left, and Celestine Stoot Jr. III, right, are seen in a photo shared by California Highway Patrol on July 5, 2021.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening for a 1-year-old boy last seen in Riverside County, officials announced.

Celestine Stoot Jr. III was last seen Sunday in Lake Elsinore, the California Highway Patrol said in a tweet at about 6:30 p.m.

His father, 31-year-old Celestine Stoot Jr., is suspected of child abduction. He is also a wanted homicide suspect, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

He is described as being a Black man with black hair, brown eyes, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect vehicle is a silver 2020 Kia Optima, with a temporary California license plate numbered U335133.

Anyone who sees Celestine Stoot Jr. is asked to call 911 immediately.

AMBER Alert – **Update** – Riverside, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Imperial & San Bernardino Counties.@RSO

IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/pr33tqHUZw — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 6, 2021