Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl forcibly taken by armed father in Central L.A.: LAPD

An Amber Alert was issued in Los Angeles County early Friday morning for a 1-year-old girl forcibly taken by her father amid a custody dispute, authorities said.

The child, 23-month-old Catalina Reyes Canino, was taken by 26-year-old Leonardo Rosales around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, according to a California Highway Patrol flyer.

Officers responded to a report of a kidnapping in progress in the the 100 block of South Reno Street around that time and were met by the child’s mother who said that her ex-boyfriend, the child’s father, showed up at her home and took the girl, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The mother said that she and the father are in the middle of a child custody dispute, and that there is a restraining order on file against Rosales, LAPD said.

Rosales arrived at her home with two other men, forced his way in, threatened the family while armed with a knife and forcibly took the girl, according to police.

He then fled in a gray Honda Accord with an unknown license plate number.

Police said Rosales does not have any custodial rights of his daughter.

The child was described as being 2 feet tall and weighing 26 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a light purple shirt with unicorns on it and white one-piece pajamas.

The father was described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing dark clothing.

CHP said the father should be “considered armed and dangerous.”

