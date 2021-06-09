Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old believed to be ‘abducted’ by mom in South L.A.

An Amber Alert was activated in Los Angeles and Orange counties for an 8-year-old girl who was believed to be abducted by her mother and three others early Wednesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The child, Aleigha Stevenson, was last seen around 1:40 a.m. in her father’s home in the area of W 42nd Street and 7th Avenue in the Leimert Park neighborhood of South L.A.

An Amber Alert sent after Aleigha Stevenson, 8, was taken June 9, 2021.

She is believed to be with her mother, 29-year-old Kera Stevenson, who does not have custody of the girl, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The woman showed up at her ex-husband’s home with three other people. She was let into the home to see her daughter and then one of the people pushed his way into the home and they “forcibly removed the child,” LAPD said in a news release.

The group fled in two vehicles, a 2004 black Chevrolet Suburban with California license plate “8UIB679,” and a black 2017 BMW 320 with an Oklahoma license plate “EGU358.” It’s unknown which vehicle the child was in.

“The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous,” CHP said in the Amber Alert flyer.

The girl’s parents have an ongoing child custody dispute and there is a restraining order on file, LAPD officials said.

The child was described as being 4 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink and white pajamas.

The woman was described as beeing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark colored clothing.

Anyone who spots the child or woman is being asked to call 911. Those with information on the girl’s whereabouts can also contact LAPD’s Southwest area detectives at 213-485-9801.

Last Seen: W 42nd Street and 7th Ave, Los Angeles@LAPDHQ IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/NCLOTXMU8p — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) June 9, 2021