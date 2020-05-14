Father in custody, daughter safe after being found in Mar Vista following Amber Alert

Jose and Victoria Suarez are shown in photos released by the CHP on May 13, 2020.

A father was in custody and his daughter was found safe in Mar Vista after authorities issued an Amber Alert in search of the pair Wednesday evening.

Jose Alberto Suarez, 29, and 5-year-old Victoria Suarez were last seen around 10:40 a.m. in the North Hollywood area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Los Angeles police initiated the search, and authorities believe the child was abducted or taken by her father.

The green, 1998 Honda Civic the pair were traveling in was located by 6:45 p.m. in Mar Vista, in a residential area near Maplewood Avenue and Palms Boulevard.

Victoria Suarez was safe, and her father was taken into custody, said Officer Mike Lopez with the Los Angeles Police Department.

No further details were immediately available.

**This AMBER ALERT has been deactivated. The subject and victim have been located.** https://t.co/ySNgZX28nm — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) May 14, 2020