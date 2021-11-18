Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl abducted from Santa Rosa gas station, suspect possibly headed to L.A. area

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday morning following the abduction of a 15-year-old girl from a gas station parking lot in Santa Rosa.

Officials say they are looking for a green 2007 Chrysler Town and Country that could be headed to the Los Angeles area. The minivan had a temporary paper plate from Texas reading 12478U3.

The abduction occurred about 1:40 p.m. at an ARCO station in the 2500 block of Guerneville Road, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

A witness told investigators that the victim, identified as Georgiana Bambaloi of Vallejo, was standing with family members when a man in an orange shirt ran across the parking and grabbed her.

Bambaloi was then forced into a dark-colored minivan that fled eastbound on Guerneville Road, according to the news release.

Investigators said they received additional information that the minivan may be headed to the Los Angeles area, but they have not yet been able to verify that.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Ionita Cimino.

He was described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 115 pounds. Cimino was wearing a long-sleeved orange shirt and black pants.

Bambaloi is 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a thin build. She has long brown hair and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red and green cherry pattern, and black jeans.

It is unknown whether there was any connection between Cimino and Bambaloi prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to use the Police Department’s Tip Line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips or call 707-543-3595. If immediate information needs to be provided, callers were asked to dial 707-528-5222.

AMBER ALERT – Orange, San Diego, Los Angeles and Riverside Counties@SantaRosaPolice IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/vJPzLHMQye — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 18, 2021