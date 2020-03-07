Amber Alert issued for boy, woman abducted from Lincoln Heights

Christina and Reynaldo Gonzalez are shown in undated photos released by the Los Angeles Police Department on March 6, 2020.

An Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon after a 4-year-old boy and a woman were abducted from Los Angeles, officials said.

The boy, Reynoldo Gonzalez, and Christina Gonzalez, 35, were last seen around 7:30 a.m. Friday in Lincoln Heights, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities did not say whether the two are related, but they did say family became concerned after not seeing them since morning.

The two were abducted around 8 a.m., but no there was no information on the suspect, the California Highway Patrol said.

The pair was traveling in a silver, 2016 Toyota 4Runner with California license plate No. 7VGY615, officials said.

Around 4:50 p.m., a silver Toyota SUV matching the vehicle’s description was spotted on the Grapevine just south of Gorman, according to the CHP incident log.

No further details on the circumstances were immediately available.

Officials described Reynoldo Gonzalez as a Latino boy with brown hair and brown eyes, measuring about 3 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing around 40 pounds.

Christina Gonzalez is a Latina with brown hair and brown eyes. She measures around 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone who spots the boy or vehicle can contact authorities at 800-835-5247.

AMBER ALERT – Los Angeles Police Department

LAST SEEN NEAR THE LINCOLN HEIGHTS NEIGHBORHOOD @LAPDHQ @LAPDHQEnEspanol

IF SEEN CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/ohOiju4zFx — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) March 7, 2020