A 22-year-old ambulance worker was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teenager who was being taken to a hospital in Riverside County, authorities said.

The man arrested was identified as Jason Dean Anderson, of Wildomar, an employee of American Medical Response, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

“It is alleged that while on-duty in the back of an ambulance, Jason Anderson sexually assaulted and solicited sexual acts from the teenage patient during a medical transport,” Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Deputies began investigating the incident last week, and arrested Anderson for sexual assault-related charges with a minor, officials said.

He was booked into a detention center in Murrieta and held on $75,000 bail.

A spokesperson for American Medical Response, a medical transportation company, said the employee was placed on administrative leave.

“We were informed of an alleged incident involving an AMR Riverside employee. Following an internal investigation of the allegations, the incident was reported to the Riverside Sheriff’s Department for further review,” the spokesperson said. “The employee in question was placed on administrative leave during the course of our internal investigation and has not worked since the day the alleged incident took place. AMR will cooperate fully during the course of the Riverside Sheriff’s investigation.”

The Sheriff’s Department didn’t release details on which area of the county the alleged assault took place in, but it’s being investigated by deputies from the Southwest station.

Authorities said there may be additional victims who have yet to come forward.

Any potential victims are encouraged to contact Investigator Wesley Martinelli from the Southwest Sheriff’s Station at 951-696-3006.

No further details were immediately available.