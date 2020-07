For those who are used to attending the annual fireworks show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, AmericaFest will be presenting a virtual 4th of July celebration this Independence Day.

On Saturday night, fireworks will be going off above the Rose Bowl but the public is being asked to stay home and watch online.

More information can be found on the visitpasadena website and on rosebowlstadium.com.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 1, 2020.