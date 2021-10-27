American Airlines flight to O.C. diverted to Denver after passenger attacks flight attendant, airline says

A flight from New York City to John Wayne Airport made an unscheduled landing in Denver after a passenger physically assaulted a flight attendant Wednesday, according to American Airlines.

After Flight 976 landed in Denver, the passenger, who was not identified by the airline, was “removed and apprehended” by law enforcement, the airline added in a statement.

“We are outraged by the reports of what took place on board,” the airline’s statement read. “Acts of violence against our team members will not be tolerated by American Airlines. We have engaged local law enforcement and the FBI and we are working with them to ensure they have all the information they need.”

The airline added that the passenger involved in the altercation “will never be allowed to travel with American Airlines in the future, but we will not be satisfied until he has been prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

“This behavior must stop, and aggressive enforcement and prosecution of the law is the best deterrent,” the statement read.

American Airlines also expressed support for the employee who was attacked.

“We thank our crew for their quick action and professionalism to ensure the safety of their fellow team members and customers on board,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with our injured flight attendant and ensuring that she and her fellow crew members have the support they need at this time.”